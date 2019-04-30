ASA on the Go: Mobile App Launched at Annual Meeting

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, April 30, 2019 – ASA unveiled a new app today at its Annual Business Meeting & Conference, providing a way to reach its members and others – with important industry news and vital association information – more quickly than ever.

ASA partnered with MobileSoft in the development of the app. MobileSoft is a global leader in mobile application software development. That partnership will continue as MobileSoft, ASA’s newest Sponsored Benefit Provider, will provide ASA member-shops the ability to build their own apps with special pricing.

ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher, AMAM, is thrilled about the partnership.

“I am excited to announce our new partnership with MobileSoft, which will provide industry information to our professionals while on the go using our new ASA app,” Fisher said. “In addition, MobileSoft is providing ASA members the opportunity to stand out by offering their professional services of building custom apps for our ASA member repair facilities at an affordable rate and an exclusive price for our members.”

Jason Soto, MobileSoft’s vice president of operations, said his business is “honored to be partnering with ASA.”

“MobileSoft is committed to serving the automotive service industry by developing innovative mobile apps,” Soto said. “There’s no better way to show our commitment then partnering with ASA to provide their valued members with exclusive features and special pricing. We look forward to a long relationship for years to come.”

The app has numerous features. It will allow those who download it to:

Get industry-breaking news on the go;

Use a “shop locator” to find an ASA shop;

Learn of industry events;

Receive legislative, tech & other news;

Garner information on member benefits, and

Receive helpful tips.

To download, search for “Automotive Service Association” in Google Play for Android users and the App Store for iPhone users.

By going through ASA, ASA member-shops will receive 10 percent off the additional cost and 10 percent off the monthly fee.

For participants, MobileSoft’s app includes:

Exclusive MyGarage feature included for all ASA members;

Custom design/programming/publishing on both Google Play and App Store;

The ability to schedule appointments with photos and engine noise recorder;

Digital Stamp Card;

Towing feature;

GPS directions, and

Social media integration.

“Earlier this year I did a Facebook Live session to the automotive repair industry that included some of my goals for ASA,” Fisher said. “The most important one that I emphasized was to recognize the professionals within our industry by listening to their concerns and offering solutions to them.

“I thank MobileSoft and my team for working diligently in a relatively short time to develop this awesome app for the repair industry in preparation for the ASA Annual Meeting.”

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services.

