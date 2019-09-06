ASA member-shop owner to serve on ADAS Technology panel at national event

ASA member-shop owner Frank Leutz, host of the Wrench Nation Car Radio Talk Show, is slated to participate as a panelist at a forum on ADAS Technology in early November at AAPEX 2019 in Las Vegas.

His involvement in the forum comes at a time when millions of vehicles are on the roads with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as part of an effort to keep drivers and passengers safe.

Automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings and blind spot detection are examples of ADAS Technology.

Leutz, who has been a big proponent of ASA and featured in ASA’s AutoInc. Online, will join moderator Chris Gardner of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), Dave Milne of ASE, and John Nielsen, managing director of AAA, in the discussion.

His session will focus on the “investment needed for highly controlled floor space and technician training, as well as new business opportunities created by ADAS,” a news release on the event said.

Leutz has also worked with ASA to produce his “Garage Challenges” video series.

AAPEX will take place Nov. 5 – Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.