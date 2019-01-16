ASA hosting ‘Facebook Live’ events for auto repair industry professionals on Friday & Tuesday

Doug Myers,

ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – If you’re in the auto repair industry, you’ll want to attend one or both of two ASA-sponsored “Facebook Live” events scheduled over the next week.

New ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher will be hosting.

The events will include:

  • 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18 – Mechanical: The importance of VIN decoding and missed opportunities.
  • 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 – Collision: Turning legislation into bottom-line results.

To watch, go to: https://www.facebook.com/ASAshop/ at the scheduled time on Friday, Jan. 18 and then again on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

To get the latest auto repair industry news, you can always go to: www.autoinc.org

Also, become a member of ASA’s exclusive, members-only Facebook group by CLICKING HERE and signing up.

