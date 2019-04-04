ASA ‘Garage Challenge’ Video Series with Frank Leutz: How are you attracting the right client?

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — ASA is partnering with an auto repair industry leader and social media influencer @urmechanic to produce a series of videos aimed at building an online dialogue to help business owners solve everyday challenges in their shops.

The online “Garage Challenge” videos, hosted by Arizona shop owner Frank Leutz, will be produced twice a month. This is the third video in the “Garage Challenge” series.

1ST IN SERIES: Have clutter in your shop?

2ND IN SERIES: How do you retain talent?

3RD IN SERIES: How are you attracting the right client?

