ASA Colorado’s annual members meeting scheduled

By Rob Merwin / Aftermarket Matters

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—ASA Colorado Annual Members Meeting will be virtual this year and will provide an opportunity to learn what is happening in ASA Colorado and what 2021 will bring. It also makes a commitment to give back to the community by joining the ASA Colorado Board of Directors in its annual “Bike Build.”

Children’s bikes will be assembled out of the box by member teams to be donated to the local House of Hope charities, a non-profit human services agency.

“Because the meeting is virtual this year, our ‘Bike Build’ will take place at individual board member and member shops,” said ASA Colorado Chairman Bryan Gossel, owner of BG Automotive, who added that the event is free and open to non-members.

Date: Monday, Dec. 14, 6—7:30 p.m. Click here to register.