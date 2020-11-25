ASA Chairman: Happy Thanksgiving to our ‘Great Family’

Thank you to all in our ASA family, including our members, staff, Board of Directors and supporters of this great family.

As Thanksgiving is upon us and cheerful holidays around the corner, I would ask everyone to set aside the worldly differences and find one thing to be thankful for and get a glow of cheer. We all are in it together and moving forward together is the only positive way.

Continue to make the Automotive Industry a proud place to be part of.

Bob Wills

ASA Chairman