ASA Annual Meeting to feature important ‘Talent Recruitment & Retention’ panel discussion

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, March 14, 2019 – Issues surrounding the need for new technical and management talent and the challenges faced from a growing shortage of qualified technicians will be explored during an in-depth discussion at ASA’s Annual Business Meeting & Conference.

Scheduled for 1-5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 1, the “Talent Recruitment & Retention” discussion will be led by Jeremy O’Neal, owner of AdvisorFix, and Tony Molla, ASA’s Vice President for Industry Relations.

ASA’s Annual Business Meeting & Conference will be held April 30-May 2 in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, community of Hurst.

Visit ASAshop.org/annualmeeting for a complete schedule, courses and instructors.

Those attending ASA’s Talent Recruitment & Retention presentation will take away a comprehensive knowledge of the current situation, how we got here, what we need to know to address this issue and what resources are available to help find the talent we need to ensure our ongoing success.

O’Neal said he’s excited to join Molla on the panel.

“Small, medium or large, every business success is determined by the daily execution of the team. The talent you recruit and ultimately retain will determine your level of success. “Building a dream team is something successful entrepreneurs have figured out, and our panel is designed to help you create a road map to building and retaining your dream team.” – Jeremy O’Neal, owner of AdvisorFix “When asking our members what keeps them up at night, finding qualified talent for the business is at the top of the list. “The panel we’ve put together for the ASA Annual Meeting will address this issue in depth, covering where we are, how we got here and what the industry is doing to meet this challenge.” – Tony Molla, ASA’s Vice President of Industrial Relations

The discussion will be a four-hour session in two parts. Molla will lead a panel discussion, and O’Neal will follow with a “Town Hall” event.

During O’Neal’s portion, attendees will “have the opportunity to share ideas and ask questions of our panelists.”

“It will be an interactive experience that is sure to provide one or two nuggets that will help get a handle on where to find the talent we need to succeed,” Molla said.

With panelists from the ASE Education Foundation, Tech Force Foundation, Automotive Management Institute, Collision Repair Education Foundation and the Department of Labor, participants will receive valuable tips and information on what is being done to address the technician shortage and what resources are available for shops now that can help find the talent they need today!

To register for this and other annual meeting courses, you can go here: http://bit.ly/ASA_ABM19_register.

