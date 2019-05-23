AMi: Training customer-facing employees leads to increased profits & improved customer loyalty

By Automotive Management Institute

So your technicians are trained to work on your customer’s cars, now let’s get your customer-facing staff trained to work on your customers!

The very best customer service doesn’t just happen. Like the technician, customer-facing staff can always benefit from training. Also, don’t forget customer service on social media!

Here are a few more statistics to add to last week’s facts to consider:

A dissatisfied customer will tell between 9-15 people about their experience. (White House Office of Consumer Affairs)

Around 13% of dissatisfied customers will tell 20 people or more. (White House Office of Consumer Affairs)

78% of surveyed customers say that competent customer service reps are most responsible for a happy customer experience. (Genesys Global Survey)

83% of complainants that received a reply on social media liked or loved the fact that the company responded. (Bain & Co.)

88% of consumers are less likely to buy from companies that leave complaints on social media unanswered. (Conversocial)

About AMi

The Automotive Management Institute can help you improve your customer’s experience, leading to increased profits and customer loyalty. AMi offers over 100 online courses for your administration and management staff. Plus we are structured educational curriculum results in Customer Service Certificates, as well as Professional Designations in Office and General Management.