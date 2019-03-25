5,200 miles in 96 hours: ASA leader attends affiliate-related events in Florida & Seattle

Doug Myers,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

Ray Fisher

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher was busy on the road last week.

He traveled first from Dallas to Fort Myers, Florida, for an event with ASA Florida. He then traveled across the country to Seattle for an event with ASA Northwest.

He returned to Dallas on Sunday after totaling 5,200 “air” miles in 96 hours.

Sara Fraser

While in Fort Myers, he took time out from the AVi Conference to speak with Sara Fraser, who will be teaching a course called “Generation Z – Move Over Millennials, Gen Z is Here” at ASA’s upcoming annual meeting. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2CDaUpM

He also spoke with ASA Florida member Terry Wynter about the merits of becoming an ASA member. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2UU6FNy

While in Seattle, he broke away from the ATE Expo long enough to interview ASA Northwest leader Jeff Lovell about the record-setting event. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2HQERWF

Chris Chesney

Fisher also took video of the overflow crowd at Saturday’s event luncheon that featured Chris Chesney, senior director of training at the CARQUEST Technical Institute. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2uv1gky

Tony Molla, ASA’s  Vice President, Industry Relations, was also on hand at the Seattle event and provided a nice write-up. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2HPJfFb

PHOTO GALLERY: FUN, INTERESTING & COOL AUTO FACTS ->  http://bit.ly/FunInterestingCoolAutoFacts

More:

Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Mischievous mouse disables BMW 3281 radio
Electric vehicles could lower power bills for all Illinois residents, new study finds
Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Finding elusive misfire on Dodge Grand Caravan
J.D. Power: Auto retail sales off to slowest Q1 start since 2013

Comments

comments