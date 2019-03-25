5,200 miles in 96 hours: ASA leader attends affiliate-related events in Florida & Seattle

He traveled first from Dallas to Fort Myers, Florida, for an event with ASA Florida. He then traveled across the country to Seattle for an event with ASA Northwest.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher was busy on the road last week.

He returned to Dallas on Sunday after totaling 5,200 “air” miles in 96 hours.

While in Fort Myers, he took time out from the AVi Conference to speak with Sara Fraser, who will be teaching a course called “Generation Z – Move Over Millennials, Gen Z is Here” at ASA’s upcoming annual meeting. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2CDaUpM

He also spoke with ASA Florida member Terry Wynter about the merits of becoming an ASA member. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2UU6FNy

While in Seattle, he broke away from the ATE Expo long enough to interview ASA Northwest leader Jeff Lovell about the record-setting event. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2HQERWF

Fisher also took video of the overflow crowd at Saturday’s event luncheon that featured Chris Chesney, senior director of training at the CARQUEST Technical Institute. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2uv1gky

Tony Molla, ASA’s Vice President, Industry Relations, was also on hand at the Seattle event and provided a nice write-up. Take a look: http://bit.ly/2HPJfFb

PHOTO GALLERY: FUN, INTERESTING & COOL AUTO FACTS -> http://bit.ly/FunInterestingCoolAutoFacts