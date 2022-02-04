You’re Invited: IRS Small Business ‘Hearing All Voices’ Event Feb. 10

The Internal Revenue Service invites you and your small business owner/self-employed members and clients to join us for its annual 2022 Hearing All Voices Small Business events.

When: February 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: In the Convenience of Your Home or Office via Zoom

The event is FREE

To Register, click HERE

The first in a series of seven events will take place on Feb. 10, 2022, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. (Eastern). You and your members/clients/followers are welcome to attend any of these events that are convenient for you, regardless of the region.

Hear directly from IRS Executives on topics to help small businesses succeed. Join the conversation on how the IRS can better serve small businesses. Tell us about issues and concerns regarding preparing and paying taxes.

Presentations from IRS will include:

How to avoid common tax problems and tax scams

The examination process and payment options

Employment taxes-employee vs. independent contractor

How IRS is improving its services to small business owners

Following the presentations, a listening session will be held for participants to voice their questions and concerns.

You should receive a confirmation email from Zoom after completing registration.