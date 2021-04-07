X50 Conference & Expo offers top trainers: ASA Podcast (Episode 90)
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The ASA X50 Conference is a new virtual training and trade show event with a twist.
With 49 of the top trainers in the industry, a convention-center feel, and opportunities for networking, one-on-one vendor meetings, and much more, it’s a two-day event that delivers a truckload of value!
In this episode, we talk with Kim Walker, Roger Cada and Scott Brown about some of the training sessions you’ll find available from the best trainers in the industry.
Whether you have a mechanical or collision repair business, the X50 Conference has something for every member of your team.
It all happens April 30-May 1.
Registration is open now at ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo (vfairs.com).
Hear all about why you need to be there:
- A wide choice of management and technical training sessions that help you develop your team and drive your business forward.
- Technical discussions on the latest trends in the automotive service and collision industry.
- A unique networking experience with industry experts in an interactive, virtual forum.
- All sessions will be recorded for later, on-demand viewing for four weeks after the event.
- The latest information on vehicle electrification and what it means for your business and the automotive service industry in the years ahead.
- To see all of the training sessions available, click the link above, or visit the ASA Website at www.asashop.org to register and view videos and other details of the ASA X50 Conference.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 90 of the ASA Podcast series.