SCOTTSDALE, AZ – TechForce Foundation®, the only nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed exclusively to career exploration and workforce development for technician professionals across all transportation industry sectors, today released a critical new whitepaper addressing the role that women techs can play in solving the ongoing technician workforce shortage.

Women Techs: Solving the Tech Shortage Problem goes into detail on how the automotive, aviation, diesel, collision, motorsports and other transportation industry sectors can recruit and retain women technicians and offer professional growth opportunities throughout every phase of their careers. TechForce Foundation interviewed women technicians across multiple sectors from the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK. The interview group spanned every career stage, ranging in age from 19 years old to 60.

“Women make up more than half the population but account for less than 3% of the technician workforce,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “The women techs we spoke to are thriving, and with demand for qualified technicians across the service and maintenance sector greatly outpacing supply, there is a huge opportunity for the industry to recruit women into these important ‘new collar,’ STEM careers.”

“Today’s technician role has transformed to meet the increasing complexity and advancements in automotive technology and with that the need for qualified and diverse talent is great,” said John Roth, GM global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales. “At GM, we are committed to being the most inclusive company in the world. We invest everyday in a culture that allows everyone to bring their whole self to work which includes steps to support and attract more women to consider the skilled trades as an attractive career option.”

In addition to collecting and sharing the real-world experience and insights of women techs today, TechForce articulates key steps that employers can take to enhance their ongoing recruitment, retention, and growth strategies.

“It’s clear that women seeking technician careers will play a vital part in the service and maintenance industry, where the need for talent at all levels is enormous,” said Dana Rapoport, TechForce’s Chief Consultant, DE&I. “We hope employers take full advantage of this opportunity, and implement the findings in this whitepaper to welcome this growing pool of diverse, skilled workers eager to contribute to the technician workforce.”

Women Techs: Solving the Tech Shortage Problem can be downloaded here TechForce.org/WIT.

About TechForce Foundation

TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) with the mission to champion all students to and through their education and into careers as professional technicians. TechForce powers the technician workforce by awarding more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants annually to financially-disadvantaged students; changes perceptions towards this evolving, ‘new collar’ STEM career; and provides local career exploration and workforce development programming. TechForce’s online, social network of students, working technicians, instructors, employers, industry professionals and enthusiasts committed to championing the technician workforce is the conduit through which the charity delivers its free resources, programs and career hub for the benefit of aspiring technicians. For more information, visit techforce.org. Follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.