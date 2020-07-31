Winner of 49-inch curved monitor announced in ASA/Dell contest

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS – July 31 , 2020 – The final winner has been announced in the ASA- Dell Technologies “Independence for Independents” contest.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS – July 1, 2020 – ASA wants you!

This July, ASA is partnering with Dell Technologies to host a summer membership drive designed to bring the benefits and value of ASA membership to more independent shops across the United States.

The patriotic-themed membership drive – “Independence for Independents” – will be held July 1-31. During that time, independent shops across the country that join or renew (if their membership has lapsed) will be entered into a contest to win cash prizes or a 49-inch Dell curved monitor.

You can also gain entries by submitting a video on how your shop uses technology or attend one of several educational webinars that ASA is offering in July as part of its popular Webinar Wednesday series.

“As the fundamental demands of computers and technology continually increase, what a great time for our partner Dell Technologies to put ‘fun’ back in fundamentals,” said Ray Fisher, AMAM, ASA president/executive director. “We’re really excited about this contest, and we’re really excited about partnering with Dell. We both see that our members are always trying to improve themselves. And what better way than to win a 49-inch curved monitor for our multi-tasking shops by entering our contest?!”

Steven Shipe, strategic accounts rep for Dell, is also looking forward to this first-time contest.

“Dell Technologies is proud to continue our alliance with ASA,” Shipe said. “It’s exciting to know we can offer the world-class technology our country’s small businesses need at the best prices in the industry.”

From laptops and desktops to monitors, Dell equips shops around the country with the tech essentials they need to operate a thriving, fully functional small business.

How to Enter: (One entry for each)

* Must be an ASA member

** Application fee waived

*** Recruiter must be an ASA Member

Winning Prizes

Winners will be announced throughout the month by Ray Fisher during ASA Facebook Lives. Be sure to follow us on social media so you don’t miss these fun announcements: Facebook.com/ASASHOP

$50 – Drawing on July 17

– Drawing on July 17 $100 – Drawing on July 24

– Drawing on July 24 49” Dell Curved Monitor – Drawing on July 31

READY TO JOIN? CLICK HERE

WANT TO LEARN MORE? CLICK HERE

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. Access our new mobile app by downloading on iPhone and Android devices.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.

About Dell

Since our founding more than 30 years ago, Dell has continuously embraced the principles of innovation and entrepreneurship. We aim to get end-to-end, scalable technology solutions in the hands of growing businesses like yours. Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for you to build your digital future, transform your IT and protect your most important assets.

For more information about our Dell Member Benefits, reach out to our Account Executive Steven Shipe via email at Steven_Shipe@Dell.com.