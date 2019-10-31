West Automotive Group: 2019 ASA Top 10 Website

West Automotive Group

Website address: westautomotivegroup.com

Business address: 2200 Auto Park Way, Escondido, Calif. 92029

Phone Number: (760) 410-0071

Month & Year Website Launched: 2010

Month & Year of Last Redesign: October 2016

Judge’s comments:

“I really liked the way the website featured all four locations, which spotlighted the convenience factor for new and existing customers. The emphasis on the 3 year, 100,000 mile warranty on all repairs, and the expertise of their ASE-Certified Technicians reinforced the value and quality of the work and the willingness to stand behind it. I also like the use of video and the pop-up message that appears when you leave the site. Great design and execution!”

In their own words:

Website’s objective and/or purpose?

“The purpose of the West Automotive Group website is to attract and convert new customers. While this is the end goal, multiple factors went into its design. We wanted the website to rank well in Google Organic and converts customers that reached our website for all of our marketing and advertising channels.”

Website’s outstanding or innovative feature about the website?

“Our website is user-friendly and easily allows customers to choose a convenient location. We also offer online scheduling so customers do not have to call the shop. Our Meet the Team section on each location page allows customers to ‘meet’ us online before coming in.”