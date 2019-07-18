WATCH: FTC hosts workshop ‘Nixing the Fix: A Workshop on Repair Restrictions’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hosted a workshop entitled “Nixing the Fix: A Workshop on Repair Restrictions.”

The purpose of the workshop was to focus “on how manufacturers may limit repairs by consumers and repair shops and whether those limitations affect consumer protection, including consumers’ rights under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.”

(To view the workshop in its entirety, click HERE)

The workshop included three panel discussions:

“How do repair restrictions affect consumers and small businesses?”

“What are the arguments for and against repair restrictions?”

“What’s the Fix?”

Small business owners, industry experts, and state government officials were among the panelists who spoke during the workshop discussing how all industries are impacted by manufacturer restrictions and possible solutions.

The FTC is seeking comments and research on this topic until Sept. 16, 2019. To submit a comment or research, click HERE.