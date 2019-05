VIDEO: ASA leaders discuss OEM repair procedures

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Scott Benavidez, AAM, former Collision Division Director, and the current ASA Secretary/Treasurer, talked to Bob Redding, ASA Washington, D.C., lobbyist, about OEM repair procedures at ASA’s recent Annual Business Meeting & Conference.

For more information, visit ASA’s legislative advocacy website, TakingTheHill.com.

