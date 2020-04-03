Video (COVID-19): ASA leader provides overview, urges repair shops to seek funding opportunities
President/Executive Director Ray Fisher also presents some ideas for repair shops.
NOTE: Repair Shop owners: Go to roughly 5:30 into the video for some ideas.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA President/Executive Director Ray Fisher gives an overview of the week as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
He encourages repair shop and other small business owners to go after funding opportunities referenced by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter during an ASA Media Briefing earlier this week.