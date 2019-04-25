USA Today: ‘Why you might be safer in the front seat than the back seat in head-on crashes’

Nathan Bomey / USA TODAY

Sitting in the back seat? You could be at more risk of dying or suffering serious injury in a head-on collision than someone sitting in the front.

That counterintuitive finding comes from a study released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which found that rear passengers often lack sufficient protections in frontal crashes.

“Automakers have done a great job at improving restraint systems for drivers and front seat passengers,” IIHS President David Harkey told USA TODAY. “Less attention has been paid to the back seat and the safety of those passengers.”

