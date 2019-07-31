U.S. House Committee Holds Hearing on Car Safety Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 30, 2019 – The U.S. House of Representative Subcommittee on Consumer Protection & Commerce held a hearing to discuss legislation aimed at improving motor vehicle safety.

(To view the “Legislation to Make Cars in America Safer” hearing in its entirety, click HERE.)

In a memorandum to the subcommittee, the National Safety Council estimates “vehicle-related fatalities – including traffic and non-traffic – exceeded 40,000 in both 2017 and 2018, which represents a steep increase after a downward trend between 2005 and 2014.”

In his opening statement, Congressman Greg Walden (R-OR) – Ranking Member of the full committee – said it is imperative Congress do more to address issues on our roadways, reiterating similar sentiments from other subcommittee members.

Some of those issues include carbon monoxide poisoning, impaired driving, and increased deployment of safety technologies in vehicles today.

Members on the subcommittee listened to witness testimonies discussing the importance of enacting the bills discussed, which included:

R. 3593, the “Hot Cars Act of 2019;”

R. 3145, the “Protecting Americans from the Risks of Keyless Ignition Technology (PARK IT) Act;”

R. 3888, requiring the administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to conduct a study on motor vehicle safety and impaired driving, and for other purposes; and

R. 3890, requiring the Secretary of Transportation to provide funds to address motor vehicle safety and impaired driving, and for other purposes.

Subcommittee members discussed the reasoning behind these policies as well as the dangers and consequences that keyless ignition locks, leaving children in cars, and impaired driving pose on others.

