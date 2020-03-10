U.S. Department of Labor publishes final rule on Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published a final rule aimed at helping expand apprenticeships in the United States by establishing a system for advancing the development of high-quality, Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs).

In a press release the DOL states that, “this new rule offers employers, community colleges, and others a flexible, innovative way to quickly expand apprenticeship in telecommunications, health care, cybersecurity, and other sectors where apprenticeships currently are not widely available.”

To view the press release from the DOL, click HERE.

To view the IRAPs homepage, click HERE.