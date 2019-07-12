U.S. Department of Labor makes announcement on apprenticeship expansion
From TakingTheHill.com
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced that it will be expanding apprenticeships in the U.S.
The DOL submitted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) “that would establish a process for the U.S. Department of Labor to advance the development of high-quality, industry-recognized apprenticeship programs (IRAPs).”
To view the news release from the U.S. Department of Labor, click here.
To view the NPRM, click here.
