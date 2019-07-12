U.S. Department of Labor makes announcement on apprenticeship expansion

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced that it will be expanding apprenticeships in the U.S.

The DOL submitted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) “that would establish a process for the U.S. Department of Labor to advance the development of high-quality, industry-recognized apprenticeship programs (IRAPs).”

To view the news release from the U.S. Department of Labor, click here.

To view the NPRM, click here.