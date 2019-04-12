TV Report & YouTube Video: ‘Man discovers mechanic took car for joyride’

By KCRA

An Elk Grove mechanic was terminated and a tire shop is considering using in-car cameras to monitor workers after a customer caught a worker in dashcam video doing donuts during an inspection.

The Bureau of Automotive Repair said what’s in the video is a clear violation of industry standards. With more people getting dashcams installed, the agency is finding more evidence of the problem.

Michael Burke (his car in YouTube Video above) put the camera near his rear-view mirror

