The top 10 vehicles targeted for catalytic converter theft
Centreville, Va.—Catalytic converter thefts have soared in recent years. So just how prevalent is catalytic converter theft? The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which tracks thefts reported to insurance companies, says the number of those reports increased about 977 percent from 2018 to more than 14,000 in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available.
CARFAX has compiled a nationwide list of the top targets for catalytic converter thefts:
- 1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks (F-150, F-250, etc.)
- 1989-2020 Honda Accord
- 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
- 1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans
- 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks
- 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
- 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
- 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
- 2011-17 Chrysler 200
- 2001-21 Toyota Prius