The Latest: Car recalls for mid-March

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for March 11 through 18, including a Ford recall involving 2,602,668 units and a Mitsubishi recall involving 15,347 units.

Here’s the list of this week’s car recalls involving 10 or more units:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2021 Audi RS6 Avant, RS7, 2020-2021 A6 Allroad, S6 Sedan, S7, 2019-2021 A6 Sedan, and A7 vehicles. The score line on the passenger air bag may not have been manufactured correctly. 3,388 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The front subframe bolts may not have been tightened properly during assembly, which could result in loose bolts. 1,258 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2007-2011 Ranger, 2006-2012 Fusion, Lincoln Zephyr, Lincoln MKZ, 2006-2011 Mercury Milan, 2007-2010 Ford Edge, and Lincoln MKX vehicles. The driver’s side air bag inflator may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. 2,602,668 units are affected. Read more

Genesis

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2015-2016 Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 vehicles. The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and short circuit. 94,646 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Genesis G70 vehicles. The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and short circuit. 552 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Kona Electric and 2020 Ioniq Electric vehicles. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery may short-circuit. 4,696 units are affected. Read more

Infiniti

Nissan North America, Inc. (INFINITI) is recalling certain 2006-2008 INFINITI FX35 and FX45 vehicles that previously received a replacement front passenger air bag assembly under recall number 20V-008. The air bag cushion was folded incorrectly, which could increase internal pressure and tear the air bag cushion during deployment. 26,156 units are affected. Read more

Kia

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2017-2021 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles. The electrical circuit in the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) may short-circuit, which can cause a fire in the engine compartment. 379,931 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Mazda

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2007-2009 B-Series pickup trucks. The driver’s side air bag inflator may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. 5,844 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris vehicles equipped with an adjustable front passenger seat. The front passenger seat frame base may not have been welded properly. Three units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2018 GLE350, GLE43 AMG, and GLE400 vehicles equipped with Continental tires. The affected tires were cured for too long during production. 2,529 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 CLA45 AMG vehicles equipped with 4-cylinder gasoline engines. Incorrect spark plugs may have been installed, which could come apart over time and cause engine damage. Seven units are affected. Read more

Mercury

Nissan

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Altima and 2018-2021 Titan vehicles equipped with Continental tires. On the affected vehicles, it is possible that one or more tires were cured for too long during tire production. 126,809 units are affected. Read more

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Nissan Altima vehicles. The tie rod ball joint fastener was not tightened properly, which could result in the tie rod ball joint detaching from the steering knuckle. 2,407 units are affected. Read more

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Nissan Sentra vehicles. The brake light switch may become contaminated, preventing the circuit from closing and the brake lights from illuminating. 807,376 units are affected. Read more

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S, Taycan, Taycan 4S, 911 Turbo S Coupe, Cayman, Cayman T, Cayman S, Cayman GT4, 911 Carrera Coupe, 911 Carrera S Coupe, 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, 911 Carrera 4S Targa, 911 Carrera Cabriolet, 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4S Targa Heritage Design Edition, 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet, 911 Turbo Coupe, 911 Turbo Cabriolet, 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, 718 Spyder, and Boxster vehicles. Certain suspension components may not have been tightened correctly and can loosen. 396 units are affected. Read more

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Macan, Macan Turbo Kits, Macan GTS, 2015-2018 Macan S, and Macan Turbo vehicles. The front passenger seat occupancy sensor mat may degrade and fail to detect a passenger in the front seat. 39,547 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Atlas vehicles equipped with Continental tires. On the affected vehicles, it is possible that one or more tires were cured for too long during tire production. 2,535 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles. The lug bolt holes on the wheels may have been machined incorrectly, preventing the wheel bolt from sufficiently attaching to the wheel bearing hub. 128 units are affected. Read more

Other

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Outlander Sport vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The front lower control arms may detach due to the front cross member corroding from salt water exposure, such as from road salt use. 15,347 units are affected. Read more