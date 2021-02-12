The Latest: Car recalls for Feb. 4-11

From the Detroit Free Press

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for Feb. 4-11, including a Cadillac recall involving 2,641,272 units and a Mercedes-Benz recall involving 24,550 units.

See the list of this week’s car recalls involving ten or more units below:

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020-2021 530i xDrive, 540i xDrive and 2021 740Li xDrive vehicles. The output shafts (left/right) which transfer power from the driveshaft to the rear wheels may break due to a heat treatment error during supplier production. 28 units are affected. Read more

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2021 X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5M, X5 xDrive45e, X6 sDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i, X7 xDrive40i, X7 M50i vehicles. The steering column shaft’s universal joint connection may not have been tightened to specifications, and can become loose. 21 units are affected. Read more

Cadillac / GMC

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2007-2011 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Escalade EXT, Chevrolet Avalanche, Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL, and 2009-2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, GMC Sierra 2500 and Sierra 3500 vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or “Zone A.”Additionally, GM is recalling certain 2007-2008 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Escalade EXT, Chevrolet Avalanche, Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or “Zone B.” These vehicles are equipped with non-desiccated passenger frontal inflators containing phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant. These inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. 2,641,272 units are affected. Read more

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2012 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Escalade EXT, Chevrolet Avalanche, Silverado 1500, Silverado 2500/3500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500/3500, Yukon, and Yukon XL originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or “Zone A.”These vehicles are equipped with non-desiccated passenger frontal inflators containing phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant. These inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. 284,645 units are affected. Read more

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2014 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 2500, Sierra 3500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of AL, CA, FL, GA, HI, LA, MS, SC, TX, PR, AS, GU, the MP, and VI or “Zone A.” Additionally GM is recalling certain 2011-2014 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 2500, Sierra 3500, Yukon, Yukon XL and 2011-2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT, Chevrolet Avalanche, Silverado 1500, and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of AZ, AR, DE, DC, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MO, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, PA, TN, VA, and WV or “Zone B.” Additionally, GM is recalling certain 2010-2014 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 2500, Sierra 3500, Yukon, and Yukon XL and 2010-2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT, Chevrolet Avalanche, Silverado 1500, and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of AK, CO, CT, ID, IA, ME, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NY, ND, OR, RI, SD, UT, VT, WA, WI, and WY or “Zone C.” These vehicles are equipped with non-desiccated passenger frontal inflators containing phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant. These inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. 1,778,128 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility and 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles. The affected vehicles contain windshield washer fluid that was contaminated with brake fluid. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.” 283 units are affected. Read more

Infiniti

Nissan North America, Inc. (INFINITI) is recalling certain 2020 INFINITI QX50 vehicles. The text of the Tire and Loading Information placard, including the tire size and loading capacity, may be illegible. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” 8,291 units are affected. Read more

Jeep

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler and 2020-2021 Jeep Gladiator vehicles equipped with manual transmissions. The clutch pressure plate may overheat and fracture. 42,887 units are affected. Read more

Lexus

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Lexus) is recalling certain 2019 Lexus RX350 and 2021 RX350 vehicles. The transport hook may not have been removed prior to sale. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 301, “Fuel System Integrity.” 1,081 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility and 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles. The affected vehicles contain windshield washer fluid that was contaminated with brake fluid. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.” 283 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2017-2021 C300, 2017-2020 AMG C43, and AMG C63 vehicles. The front seat belts might not fully retract to their stowed position. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” 24,550 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2019 GLA 250 vehicles. The power supply for the automatic transmission control unit might be interrupted while driving, possibly causing the transmission to shift into neutral. Four units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 A220, A35 AMG, and CLA250 vehicles. The child seat anchoring system (ISOFIX) may be missing the right-side anchoring bar from the ISOFIX bracket on the right-rear seat. 231 units are affected. Read more

Nissan

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Nissan Pathfinder vehicles. The location of the brake light switch may cause the brake light switch relay to repeatedly open and close. Overtime, this can cause the relay to stick in the “ON” position, with the brake lights remaining illuminated even when the brakes are not applied. Additionally, this may interfere with the brake-shift interlock, allowing the driver to shift the vehicle out of the “Park” position, without depressing the brake pedal. 267,276 units are affected. Read more

RAM

Custom Truck And Body Works is recalling certain 2020 Dodge 4500 and 5500 vehicles. In the affected suspension systems, the rear brake caliper flexible line may have been routed so that it contacts a suspension component, possibly causing excessive wear and a loss of rear brakes. Six units are affected. Read more

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT trucks. Certain vehicles were built without the retaining clip that secures the master cylinder push rod to the brake pedal, which can cause the brake pedal to separate from the brake system. 24 units are affected. Read more

Excellance, Inc (Excellance) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Excellance-modified RAM 4500/5500 vehicles to be equipped with CLASS Suspension Systems. In the affected suspension systems, the rear brake caliper flexible line may have been routed so that it contacts a suspension component, possibly causing excessive wear and a loss of rear brakes. 397 units are affected. Read more

Subaru

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2021 Outback and Impreza vehicles. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) select lever cable nut may not have been tightened properly, allowing the nut to loosen. 383 units are affected. Read more

Tesla

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2012-2018 Tesla Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles with a center display equipped with a NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor. When the 8GB eMMC NAND flash memory device for the center display reaches lifetime wear, the eMMC controller will no longer be able to maintain the integrity of the filesystem, causing a failure in some of the center display functions. 134,951 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Long Wheelbase and Jetta vehicles. Bolts may be missing from the front seat tracks. 57 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Atlas and 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles. The front steering knuckle may fracture in the area of the strut mounting. 10,303 units are affected. Read more