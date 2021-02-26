The Latest: Car recalls for Feb. 18-25

From USA TODAY

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for February 18 through 25, including a Ford recall involving 144,340 units and a Mercedes-Benz recall involving 41,838 units.

See the list of this week’s car recalls involving 10 or more units below:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Audi Q7 vehicles. The air bag control module may deploy the second stage of the front passenger air bag too quickly after the first stage when the seat is occupied by a child. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” 26,967 units are affected.

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2011-2014 S 1000 RR/R/ HP4, R 1200 GS/GS Adventure/R/RT, K 1300 S, K 1600 GT/GTL/GTL Exclusive and 2014 R nine T motorcycles. The fuel pump, and auxiliary fuel pump in certain models, may crack and leak fuel during vehicle operation. 20,963 units are affected.

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2021 X5 sDrive40i and X5 xDrive40i vehicles. The right front brake disc may have been assembled with incorrect fasteners, which over time, could result in the front brake disc becoming loose. Nine units are affected.

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020-2021 228i, 228i xDrive, and M235i xDrive vehicles. If the driver initiates an automatic closure of the sunroof, and the vehicle key status is changed to “off” or “lock,” the sunroof may continue to close. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 118, “Power-operated Window Systems.” 14,011 units are affected.

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020-2021 8 Series Coupe, Grand Coupe and convertible 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, M8 and 740 Li, 740 Li xDrive, 750 Li xDrive, M760 Li xDrive, X6 sDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i, X6 xdrive50i, X6 M50i, X6M, and 2019-2021 X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M50i, X5M, X7 xDrive40i, X7 xDrive50i, X7 M50i, and 2021 M3, M3 Competition, M4 Coupe, M4 Competition Coupe, X5 xDrive45e, 745 Le xDrive. The rotor and shaft within the integrated brake system may not have been welded properly and could separate during a hard braking event, possibly resulting in a loss of the Antilock Brake System (ABS) and braking assistance. 901 units are affected.

Chevrolet

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon vehicles. The fuel tank assemblies may be missing adhesive between two layers of the fuel tank shell which may result in a fuel leak. 18 units are affected.

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Bronco Sport vehicles. These vehicles may have been produced with incorrect front lower control arms. 106 units are affected.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Bronco Sport vehicles. The rear suspension subframe assembly may have loose or missing bolts. 1,638 units are affected.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2004-2006 Ranger vehicles that may be equipped with a driver or passenger frontal air bag inflator used as a replacement service part, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. 144,340 units are affected.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2005-2014 Mustang, 2004-2011 Ranger, 2009-2011 Mercury Milan, 2006 Ford GT, 2008-2012 Fusion, 2007-2010 Edge and Lincoln MKX, and 2009-2010 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with a driver or passenger frontal air bag inflator used as a replacement service part, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. 1,067 units are affected.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 F-Super Duty F350 vehicles equipped with a 6.7L diesel engine, single rear wheels (SRW), 4X4 Crew Cab, Long Box, and a 12k or 12.4k Gross Vehicle Weight Rating. These vehicles may display overstated payload capacity values on the Tire and Loading Information (TREAD) Label, overstated Accessory Reserve Capacity (ARC) values on the Safety Certification Label, and overstated weight values on the Truck Camper Loading Documentation. If the vehicle is loaded to the payload stated on the TREAD label, it may exceed the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) or Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) and overload the vehicle. 9,979 units are affected.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 and 2020-2021 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty vehicles. During manufacturing, the windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, allowing it to detach in a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 212, “Windshield Mounting.” 79,017 units are affected.

GMC

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon vehicles. The fuel tank assemblies may be missing adhesive between two layers of the fuel tank shell which may result in a fuel leak. 18 units are affected.

Lincoln

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2005-2014 Mustang, 2004-2011 Ranger, 2009-2011 Mercury Milan, 2006 Ford GT, 2008-2012 Fusion, 2007-2010 Edge and Lincoln MKX, and 2009-2010 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with a driver or passenger frontal air bag inflator used as a replacement service part, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. 1,067 units are affected.

Mazda

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2020-2021 CX-30 vehicles. When fully opened, the power liftgate may partially lower unexpectedly when the vehicle is parked facing uphill on a slope. 13,857 units are affected.

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2021 Mazda3 and CX-30 vehicles. Air may suddenly leak from the tire air valve. 599 units are affected.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020-2021 GLE450, GLE350, and 2020 GLS450, GLE580, GLS580 vehicles. During certain evasive driving maneuvers, the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) software may apply torque to one of the front wheels, pulling the vehicle to one side. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 126, “Electronic Stability Control Systems.” 41,838 units are affected.

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2017-2019 C300, E300, 2018-2020 CLA250, 2020 CLS450, AMG E53, AMG GT53, GLE450, 2018 AMG E63, AMG GTA, 2017-2020 GLA250, GLC300, 2019 GLC350, AMG GLC43, 2017-2018 GLE350, 2019 AMG GLC 43, GLC350, GLE400, 2017 GLS450, S550, C300 Cabrio, and 2018-2019 S560 vehicles. The communication module might have been inadvertently deactivated during a service visit, which could have disabled the Emergency Call (eCall) function. 58 units are affected.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles equipped with the multimedia system “Connect 5” and a rearview camera. The rearview image may not display within 2 seconds from the start of the backing event. In addition, the rearview image may be obscured or covered by the visual display of the Emergency Call (eCall) pop-up window if the eCall system is activated while the reverse gear is engaged. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 198 units are affected.

Mercury

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2005-2014 Mustang, 2004-2011 Ranger, 2009-2011 Mercury Milan, 2006 Ford GT, 2008-2012 Fusion, 2007-2010 Edge and Lincoln MKX, and 2009-2010 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with a driver or passenger frontal air bag inflator used as a replacement service part, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. 1,067 units are affected.

Nissan

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2021 Nissan Rogue vehicles. The fuel hose may not be secured in the proper position and the fuel tank lock ring may not be fully seated. 2,146 units are affected.