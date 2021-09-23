The Difference Between a Good and Great Accountant

By Bob Cooper

Do you have a great accountant? If not, you have my promise – You are losing a fortune. Bear in mind your accountant isn’t a business advisor, rather they are a tax strategist. Simply put, your business coach helps you with your business decisions and your accountant helps you reduce your tax liability.

Over my early years in business, I quickly discovered anyone with an accounting degree can put the numbers into the software, generate the reports, and know what taxes need to be paid when. Unfortunately, that’s the type of accountant most shop owners hire. What you should do is do what the top shop owners in America do, and that’s hire a great (not a good) accountant.

When Karen and I first discovered the difference between good and great accountants many years ago, it was a complete game changer for us, and they saved us an absolute fortune. How? By simply knowing the ins and outs of every legal way to reduce our tax liability.

If you are looking for a great accountant, ask your attorney, your doctor, and any other high-wage earner you may know. You can rest assured they know the value of a great accountant.

Lastly, bear in mind the best ones are not cheap, but they are worth every penny. On the other hand, the cheap ones are often cheap for one reason; They realize that’s all they’re worth.

Business Tip, compliments of Elite Worldwide