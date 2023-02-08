The 10 Best Tire Inflators for 2023

A flat tire is a guaranteed way to deflate your day. Luckily, we live in a world with gadgets designed to help pump up your tires, so you can be on your way in no time flat.

We traveled down the highway of options for you to select the best products for the job. We also talked with Tom Piippo, secretary/treasurer of the Automotive Service Association, along the way. “Get one with the features you would use the most,” Piippo advises. “If you need a small size, it will likely take a long time to inflate a car tire.”

Best Overall: Kensun Portable Air Compressor Pump at Amazon
Best Budget: Gerchway Portable Air Compressor at Amazon
Best Splurge: VIAIR Portable Compressor Kit at Amazon
Best Cordless: BLACK+DECKER Cordless Tire Inflator at Amazon
Best Portable: Ryobi Cordless High Pressure Inflator at Amazon
Best 12V Tire Inflator: AstroAI Portable Air Compressor at Amazon
Best Without Compressor: AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge with Inflator at Amazon
Best for RVs: ALL-TOP Portable Inflator at Amazon
Best for Trucks: OlarHike Portable Air Compressor at Amazon
Best Home Plug-In: TEROMAS Tire Inflator Air Compressor at Amazon

What to Look for in a Tire Inflator

Pressure

Most tire inflators are rated for 150 pounds per square inch (PSI). Since most vehicle tire manufacturers specify a pressure of 32 to 35, does that mean they are all alike? No, says Tom Piippo, secretary/treasurer of the Automotive Service Association. A tire inflator’s pressure capability plays directly into how soon you can be back on the road.

“The higher the pressure, the quicker it fills a tire,” he says. “If you purchase a small-size tire inflator, it will likely take a long time to inflate a car tire.”

Piippo also says he uses “the rule of 50 percent capacity: [the inflator] may reach 60 PSI, but that means it is most usable to 30 PSI. If you need 60 PSI, get one rated 120 PSI.”

Power source

We mostly evaluated tire inflators that include compressors, which power the air that fills the tires. Those compressors require power sources. Generally, you can run across two options: cordless and corded.

Corded inflators usually plug directly into your car via the 12v cigarette lighter. They run off of your car battery, so to avoid draining your car’s battery, nearly all tire inflator manufacturers strongly advise running your car’s engine while using the units or if you use a corded version that connects directly to the car battery. Those products include specific power cords with clips to attach to the battery terminals. Some tire inflators also have standard AC power cords that plug into home outlets, making them available to inflate balls, pool toys, and bicycle tires.

Cordless inflators are gaining in popularity because they do not rely on a car’s battery to function. A cordless inflator is only as good as it is charged, so ensure that it has a full battery before starting out.

Size

A tire inflator for your car needs to travel where you do. Most of the popular models we recommend are compact enough to fit comfortably into a vehicle trunk.

Hose length

A tire inflator needs to connect to the targeted tire with an air hose. If you use a corded tire inflator, which needs to also be connected to your car’s power, make sure that the included hose is long enough to reach comfortably from the cigarette lighter or battery terminal to the intended tire.

FAQ

  • What is the difference between an air compressor and a tire inflator?

  • While nearly all of the tire inflators we evaluated for this article include air compressors, some don’t and require separate units to inflate your tires. But the air compressors included in our recommended tire inflators are more than enough to fill your car’s tires.

    Stand-alone air compressors, which connect to hoses that supply air to inflatables, are best suited for the garage, where they also work for brushing tools and supplying power to nail guns.

  • Does a tire inflator drain a car battery?

  • Yes. If you use a corded tire inflator powered by your car’s battery, whether the battery itself or the cigarette lighter, make sure your car is running, to ensure that you do not run the battery down. We have noted that you can probably get away with little more than 30 minutes of use without discharging the battery below its ability to start your vehicle.

  • Are digital tire inflators accurate?

  • Digital gauges are more accurate than the analog varieties. We have seen that most manufacturers admit to a 1 percent margin of error, so you might need to do a little math to make sure you inflate your tire slightly above the called-for PSI. We also strongly recommend that you include a standard tire-pressure gauge in your glove box, just to double-check where your tires are, post-inflation.

