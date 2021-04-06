TechForce Foundation now accepting nominations for its 3rd annual FutureTechs Rock Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — April 6, 2021 — TechForce Foundation’s® annual FutureTechs Rock Awards season has begun.

TechForce created this prestigious award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize those students with a promising future in the transportation industry.

Now in its third year, the FutureTechs Rock Awards are accepting nominations through 4 PM PDT, April 20, 2021.

Nominate a future technician today at TechForce.org/FutureTechsRock.

Nearly $15,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded:

Each category finalist, selected by a panel of industry experts, will receive prizes valued over $1,200 from TechForce partners including AutoZone, Ford Motor Company, Cengage Learning, Advance Auto Parts, FedEx Freight and CRC Industries.

The Grand Prize Winner, as chosen by popular vote, will receive a $1,000 TechForce Foundation scholarship and additional prizes valued over $1,500 from Advance Auto Parts, CRC Industries, AutoZone and Ford Motor Company.

Students will be considered for one of ten categories depending on their academic program’s focus, including Automotive, Diesel On-Road and Off-Road, Motorcycle/ATV, Marine/Watercraft, Aviation, Restoration, Motorsports, Collision Repair and Welding/CNC.

A panel of industry experts will select one finalist from each of the ten categories. The Grand Prize Winner will be selected from the slate of finalists via a People’s Choice Public Vote, to be held May 3-7, 2021.

Past winners have remarked on the FutureTechs Rock Awards, “Just being nominated means so much… This experience encourages me to do my best… It’s a great feeling to know that other people recognize my hard work.” Meet last year’s winners here.

The FutureTechs Rock Awards are part of TechForce Foundation’s workforce development initiative to help inspire and support tomorrow’s workforce of technicians.

About TechForce Foundation

TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) with the mission to champion students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional transportation technicians. The Foundation distributes more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants annually, thanks to its generous corporate sponsors and donors, and spearheads an industry-wide workforce development initiative to help encourage and support more young people to pursue the vehicle technician profession. For more information, visit www.techforce.org.