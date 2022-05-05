TECH TIPS: PT Cruiser Cranks, No Start After Being Parked

Case Details: The technician connected a scan tool but found no diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) or anti-theft lights. He did find that there was no spark or injector pulse, so he replaced the crankshaft position sensor. Unfortunately, that did not fix the problem, so he called ALLATA Tech-Assist.

The Tech-Assist consultant mentioned that auto shut down (ASD) relay failures are common on PT Cruisers. He sent the technician a wiring diagram to indicate where to check the (B+) voltage and ground supplies to the ignition coil, fuel injectors and PCM.

The consultant advised that if those were all in good condition, then the ASD relay was likely the problem.