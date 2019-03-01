Tech Tips: Identifix’s ‘favorite fixes’

Every week, we get 100s of new confirmed fixes submitted to Direct-Hit by technicians across North America. These fixes get added to our archives so they can be accessed by any of our customers that may be working on a car with the same issue. Every month we pick out some of our favorite submissions.

2014 Nissan Altima

The vehicle’s turn signals all functioned normally with the headlamps/parking lamps off; however, the right side blinked fast with the headlamps/parking lamps on. Also, the right rear signal stayed illuminated with the headlamps/parking lamps on. No codes were set in BCM.

We checked for power and ground at the right rear lamp harness. The turn signal should’ve been 12v flashing with hazards/signals on pin 3/brown wire. We checked for voltage with headlamps on only. Based on wiring diagrams alone, we thought was a wiring problem. Turns out the separate turn signal output wires from BCM are shared internally and not shown on wiring diagrams. We replaced R/F turn signal bulb—the front bulbs are a 2-filament bulb and internally shorted and had a single filament working for both parking lamp and turn signal.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The vehicle’s blower motor was making turbine kind of noises below 32 degrees. We found that there was an aftermarket cabin filter installed in the heating duct. A tech went to GM to order the factory cabin filter and the noises went away after installing (crazy, we know). The aftermarket cabin filter was too light and the blower was picking up the filter and hitting the blower fan cage, creating the noises.

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Under load, the vehicle would sometimes hesitate and have no accelerator pedal response. No codes were present in any system. Using the scan tool, we observed computer dropping APP input to 0% while voltages stayed at correct position. After extensive driving with the scan tool, we found that during times of no pedal response and 0% pedal position that the brake position switch was activated with no brake pedal input.

We found when the brake pedal was lightly applied and released that switch would not return to close and the symptom of no pedal would be present. The position switch input would intermittently activate and cause the computer to drop pedal position to 0%. We replaced the worn pedal position switch and the vehicle was fixed.

