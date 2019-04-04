Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): ‘Technical Service Bulletin’ holds cure for RAV4 A/C problem

TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)

Vehicle: 2010 Toyota RAV4, 4WD, L4-2.5L (2AR-FE), Automatic Transaxle

Mileage: 98,667

Problem: The customer brought this vehicle in because the A/C was blowing hot air. The tech tested and replaced an A/C amplifier. When that didn’t fix the issue, he called Tech-Assist.

Details: The Tech-Assist consultant found a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) #0386-09 in ALLDATA Repair, which recommended replacing a faulty A/C flow sensor (part of the compressor) as a fix for this exact issue.

Confirmed Repair: After reviewing the TSB and performing the suggested tests, the tech found the flow sensor was indeed bad and replaced the entire compressor as per the TSB instructions. Problem fixed!

