Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): ‘Technical Service Bulletin’ holds cure for RAV4 A/C problem

Mileage: 98,667

Problem: The customer brought this vehicle in because the A/C was blowing hot air. The tech tested and replaced an A/C amplifier. When that didn’t fix the issue, he called Tech-Assist.

Details: The Tech-Assist consultant found a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) #0386-09 in ALLDATA Repair, which recommended replacing a faulty A/C flow sensor (part of the compressor) as a fix for this exact issue.

Confirmed Repair: After reviewing the TSB and performing the suggested tests, the tech found the flow sensor was indeed bad and replaced the entire compressor as per the TSB instructions. Problem fixed!