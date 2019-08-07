Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Sentra door locks inoperative

TECH TIPS ( courtesy of ALLDATA )

Vehicle: 2012 Nissan Sentra, L4-2.0L (MR20DE), CVT Transmission

Mileage: 46,002

Problem: The customer stated that none of the power door locks were functioning. At first it was just one door, then another, then another until none of them were working. It didn’t matter if she used the key fob or the switches in the doors.

Details: The technician stated that he could hear clicking noises from within the doors as if the actuators were trying to operate. He tried the door locks manually and they operated normally with no binding. He also checked for diagnostic trouble codes but found none.

With an incandescent light bulb, the technician load tested the door lock circuits at each door lock actuator. All circuits passed. He verified each actuator was receiving power and ground when actuated.

Confirmed Repair: The technician replaced all four door lock actuators then the doors locks operated as designed. Problem fixed!