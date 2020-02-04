Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Loose impeller causing Aveo overheat issue

TECH TIPS ( courtesy of ALLDATA )

Vehicle: 2007 Chevrolet Aveo, L4-1.6L, Automatic Transaxle

Mileage: 165,778

Problem: The vehicle was brought to the shop because it was overheating only on short trips around town. It was fine on the freeway. The shop replaced the thermostat, radiator and coolant. The cooling fans were operating correctly. After all the repairs, the engine was still overheating.

This article first appeared on ALLDATA.com.

Details: The Tech-Assist consultant advised the tech to feel the lower radiator hose with the engine fully warmed up. The hose was still cool. Next, the consultant advised checking water pump flow by removing a heater hose (on the engine side of the heater core) with the engine idling. Only a trickle of coolant came out. Based on that those results, the consultant recommended inspecting the water pump. The tech removed the water pump and found that the impeller was spinning on the shaft.

Confirmed Repair: The tech replaced the water pump and the issue was resolved.