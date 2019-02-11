Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Loose change cause of ‘numerous network DTCs’ on Nissan Maxima

TECH TIPS ( courtesy of ALLDATA )

Vehicle: 2005 Nissan Maxima, V6-3.5L, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 172,098

Problem: This vehicle had erratic gauge and warning light operation and the HVAC controls only worked intermittently. The Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL) was ON as well as the ABS, TCS and Security lights. Additionally, the fuel level gauge was inoperative.

Details: The tech found multiple DTCs: U1000, U1001, U1610, P1574, P0462, P0463 and P1212. The symptoms all were in line with the DTCs found. The technician researched each of the DTCs and found them to be related through the same network. At this point, he called ALLDATA Tech-Assist for some guidance.

Confirmed Repair: Based on previous experience with Nissan Maxima vehicles, the ALLDATA Tech-Assist consultant advised the tech to remove the A/C amplifier for inspection. After removing the cover, the technician discovered two coins inside. Upon further inspection, he found a burned area on the circuit board where the coins had shorted out and burned a circuit board component (see image).

He replaced the A/C amplifier, cleared the DTCs and went on a test drive. Fixed!

