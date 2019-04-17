Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Dodge Ram won’t start

Vehicle: 2004 Dodge RAM 1500, 4WD, V8-5.7L, VIN D, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 173,444

Problem: The vehicle was towed in and the customer said it will not start.

Details: After the tech verified the problem, he connected a scan tool and reported that he could not communicate with the PCM or TCM. The scan tool would communicate with the air bag and body control modules. Next, he tested for battery voltage at Pin 29, connector C1 at the PCM (red wire). He found 0 volts. The power should have come from fuse 23, circuit A919 in the Totally Integrated Power Module (TIPM).

He applied B+ power to that circuit at Pin 29 on the PCM and the truck started and ran normally.

Confirmed Repair: The tech found and repaired the broken red wire between the TIPM connector C1, pin 13 and the PCM connector C1, pin 29. After the repairs, the engine started and ran normally.