Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Chevy truck experiences fast-flashing turn signals

Mileage: 84,120

Problem: The vehicle came in because the left turn signals were flashing faster than the right. All the bulbs seemed to be working.

Details: The tech checked the grounds – they were all clean, tight and had good continuity. The tech decided to switch the left and right front turn signals one at a time to see if the problem moved with the bulbs.

Confirmed Repair: After moving the left front turn signal bulb to the right front position, it began to flash faster. The tech noticed the bulb looked the same but had a different part number than the normally flashing bulb. He replaced the faster-flashing turn signal bulb with a bulb with the correct part number and the turn signals all flashed at a normal rate.