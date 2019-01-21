Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Cadillac CTS cranks, no start – mil on

Vehicle: 2006 Cadillac CTS, V6-3.6L, VIN 7, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 122,009

Problem: The vehicle came into the shop for a crank but does not start issue.

Details: The tech connected a scan tool and pulled numerous DTCs (Diagnostic Trouble Codes) related to the even-numbered cylinders on the left bank (see DTCs below). He checked those cylinders for spark with a spark tester and injection pulse with a noid light and found none. The tech also noted that the fuse designated as the “EVEN INJ/COIL” fuse kept blowing as soon as the engine was cranked.

DTCs stored:

P0264 Injector 2 Control circuit Low voltage

P0270 Injector 4 Control circuit Low voltage

P0276 Injector 6 Control circuit Low voltage

P0300 Random Misfire Detected

P0302 cylinder #2 Misfire Detected

P0304 cylinder #4 Misfire Detected

P0306 cylinder #6 Misfire Detected

The Tech-Assist consultant suggested disconnecting the harness connectors to the injectors and coils on the left bank, then begin plugging each connector in one at a time while cranking the engine until the coil(s) or injector(s) that was causing the fuse to blow was found.

The technician followed the instructions and found the coil on cylinder #2 would blow the fuse.

Confirmed Repair: The tech replaced the #2 coil and it’s wiring pigtail and the Caddy is fixed!