Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): 2007 Expedition power windows inoperative

TECH TIPS courtesy of ALLDATA )

Vehicle: 2007 Ford Expedition, 4WD, V8-5.4L, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 188,998

Problem: The vehicle was brought to the shop because the power windows were inoperative. They were all down about 2” and would not go up or down. The customers stated that they could hear a buzzing from the master switch.

Details: The shop replaced the master switch with an OEM part, but the symptoms remained. The Tech-Assist consultant suggested testing the main power wire. The test lamp would barely light. Carefully using a power probe to apply power to that pin, the windows would operate. It was apparent that there was a voltage drop somewhere.

The Tech-Assist consultant and technician traced the circuits together in a wiring diagram from ALLDATA Repair. The technician began tracing the harness and found a wire partially broken under driver’s door sill plate. It had only a few strands left which allowed minimal voltage through the circuit.

Confirmed Repair: The technician repaired the wire and windows worked again. Fixed!