TECH TIPS: BMW 335i MIL On – Active MAP to Throttle Angle Correlation DTC

TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)

Vehicle: 2011 BMW 335i Coupe, L6-3.0L Turbo, Automatic Transmission/Transaxle

Mileage: 111,686

Problem: The owner brought her BMW in because the malfunction indicator light (MIL) was on. The engine seemed to run fine.

Case Details: The technician connected a scan tool and pulled diagnostic trouble code (DTC) 28A0 – Manifold Absolute Pressure to Throttle Angle Too High (Bank 1). He noted that an aftermarket valve cover was installed and found a few vacuum leaks. He repaired the vacuum leaks, but the DTC returned after clearing it, so he called ALLDATA Tech-Assist.

The Tech-Assist consultant suggested making sure the aftermarket valve cover was correct for the application and that it was correctly installed. He also advised checking for additional vacuum leaks, and to review technical service bulletin (TSB) SI B11 09 19, which addressed the DTC the technician found.

The technician found an additional vacuum leak in the hose between the valve cover and turbo air induction hose. He repaired the leak and then performed the adaptation procedure in the TSB (shown below).

Adaptation Procedure

Disconnect the tank ventilation valve (purge valve) electrical connector Allow the engine to idle for 15 minutes. NOTE: This procedure will allow the DME to readapt faster than during a regular test drive. After 15 minutes of idling, reconnect the tank ventilation valve (purge valve) electrical connector Clear the fault memory. Test drive the vehicle to ensure the vehicle is operating the correctly.

Confirmed Repair: The technician cleared the DTC and test drove the vehicle. The DTC did not return, and the BMW ran great. Fixed