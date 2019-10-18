Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): 2011 Ford E350 cranks but won’t start

TECH TIPS ( courtesy of ALLDATA )

Vehicle: 2011 Ford E 350, V8-5.4L, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 86,002

Problem: This vehicle was towed into the shop because the engine would crank over but not start. There were no diagnostic trouble codes.

Details: On the initial call, the technician related that he had already applied battery power to the fuel pump and it ran. He also noted that there appeared to be a voltage drop in the wires between the fuel pump and the fuel pump module.

The Tech-Assist consultant suggested load testing the power and ground circuits. While load testing the ground circuit to fuel pump, the technician noted that the voltage was dropping out. He also checked the ground circuit to fuel pump module. It was also dropping out.

Together the two set out to identify the exact locations of all the fuel-pump related circuit grounds in ALLDATA Repair. Armed with that information, the technician traced the ground circuits and found a broken chassis ground strap (under passenger seat).

Confirmed Repair: The technician replaced ground strap and the fuel pump operated normally. The engine started and ran perfect. Fixed!