TakingTheHill.com: U.S. Senator introduces new privacy legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) introduced a new data privacy bill.

The bill, similar to the staff discussion draft introduced by U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) last year, creates a national privacy standard that would preempt state laws, unlike privacy legislation introduced by Democrat U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington).

Moran’s bill also includes increased resources for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) such as authorization to hire new employees to increase the agency’s privacy enforcement.

Moran’s proposal does not address vehicle data access. The Automotive Service Association has been a longtime advocate for vehicle data access.

