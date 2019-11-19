TakingTheHill.com: U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on self-driving vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee will hold a hearing on “Highly Automated Vehicles: Federal Perspectives on the Deployment of Safety Technology.”

The hearing will have witnesses from the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Witnesses will discuss perspectives on the safe testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles, efficiency benefits, and mobility.

