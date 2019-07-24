TakingTheHill.com: U.S. House panel holds hearing on ‘Spectrum Policy’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Communications and Technology held a hearing entitled, “Our Wireless Future: Building A Comprehensive Approach to Spectrum Policy.”

(To view the hearing in its entirety, CLICK HERE .)

Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle (D-PA) explains in his opening statement that:

“Wireless spectrum enables much of the technology that powers our modern economy…[and] these technologies rely on spectrum that has been carefully licensed and coordinated by the FCC…To meet the current demand and meet future needs we need a national spectrum policy that incentivizes innovation and provides opportunities for new technologies…I am very concerned there has been a breakdown between the FCC, NTIA, and other federal stakeholders. Over the last year and a half several federal agencies have expressed deep concerns about a number of FCC proceedings relating to spectrum policy.”

The first panel includes representatives from the FCC and NTIA to address these concerns as well as further discuss the deployment and repurposing of the 5G spectrum. The second panel contains witnesses that will explore the opportunity and challenges the C-band pose.

Witnesses: Panel 1: Julius P. Knapp, Chief, Office of Engineering and Technology, Federal Communications Commission

Derek Khlopin, Senior Policy Advisor, National Telecommunications and Information Administration Panel 2: Tim Donovan, Senior Vice President, Legislative Affairs, Competitive Carriers Association

Peter Pitsch, Head of Advocacy & Government Relations, C-Band Alliance

Scott Bergmann, Senior Vice President, Legislative Affairs, CTIA

Michael Calabrese, Director, Wireless Future Project, Open Technology Institute at New America

Mariel Triggs, Chief Executive Officer, MuralNet

Jeffrey S. Cohen, Chief Counsel, APCO International