TakingTheHill.com: NHTSA proposes study on replacing traditional outside rearview mirrors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday morning filed to study replacing traditional outside rearview mirrors with camera-based systems.

NHTSA said that the “visibility-related technologies depends on both the performance of the systems and on drivers’ ability to effectively and comfortably use the systems.”

NHTSA will be examining drivers’ eye glance behavior and other aspects of driving behavior over the multi-year study.

The full notice will be posted in the Federal Register tomorrow.

