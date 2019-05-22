TakingTheHill.com: NHTSA proposes research on driver interactions with ADAS technologies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — NHTSA has proposed to research drivers’ interactions with certain advanced driver assistance technologies.As part of the research, NHTSA is collecting information from the public to learn about drivers use and interactions with this technology, as well as an on-road driving experiment in which participants, those with and without experience using driver assistance systems, will engage driver assistance technologies.CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
