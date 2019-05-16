TakingTheHill.com: NHTSA drops proposed rule on brake-throttle override systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “will drop rules that were first proposed in 2012 that would have required automakers to install brake-throttle override systems to prevent runaway vehicles,” Reuters reported this week.

NHTSA determined that the rule was no longer necessary as automakers have voluntarily installed these systems in vehicles and don’t anticipate automakers removing this system.

To view the proposed rule, click here.

For more information, visit ASA’s legislative advocacy website, TakingTheHill.com.

About Alexandra Moyer