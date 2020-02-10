TakingTheHill.com: Comments requested on ‘automated vehicle’ guidelines

The White House and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) unveiled “Ensuring American Leadership in Automated Vehicle Technologies: Automated Vehicles 4.0.”

The guidelines were announced in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the White House Office of Technology Policy (OSTP) released in the Federal Register a notice requesting comments from the public on the guidelines.

To read the full notice in the Federal Register and submit a comment, click HERE.