Study: 1 In 5 California EV buyers plan to go back to gasoline

From Kelley Blue Book

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future.

Automakers are increasingly replacing their gasoline-powered lineups with EVs, the U.S. government is debating whether to throw its financial might into building out more EV infrastructure, and electric utilities are building charging networks.

But about one in five California EV drivers plan to switch back to gasoline-powered cars when it comes time to replace their electric cars, according to a survey.

Published in the journal Nature Energy, the study examines 4,160 buyers who purchased an EV in California between 2012 and 2018.

The findings show that 20% of plug-in hybrid owners and 18% of battery electric vehicle owners say their next purchase will be a gasoline-powered car.

Respondents report many reasons for their plan to go back to gas, but a few patterns emerge. Owners planning to go back to gas-powered cars are younger than those planning to stick with electricity. They are more likely to rent than own homes. And they are more likely to live in apartments than in free-standing houses.

