Sparks Car Care: 2019 ASA Top 10 Website

Judge’s comments:

“The first thing a website visitor sees is a description of a locally-owned business dedicated to superior service with integrity. Then they prove it by listing their 30+ years of experience, ASE-certified technicians, AAA Approval and environmental awareness. The photo of the shop staff (including the dog!), customer reviews and a list of top reasons for choosing their business reinforces the hometown feel and inspires trust as a repair shop.”

In their own words:

Website’s objective and/or purpose?

“At Sparks Car Care, we pride ourselves on being Federal Way’s go-to, one-stop shop for auto repair! We have more than 30 years of experience and have been voted ‘Best in Federal Way’ for 15 years and running! Our site lets our customers know that when they trust us with their vehicle, it’s in the best hands possible!”

Website’s outstanding or innovative feature about the website?

“We want our customers to have the most convenient experience possible. We know our customers want to stay informed while our team of experts work on their car. We make sure to keep in touch throughout the entire repair process. We keep customers updated with email, text, video and photos so they know the moment their car is ready!”